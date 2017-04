Otis Nixon Found ... and He's Safe

Breaking News

Great news ... Otis Nixon is no longer missing!

The Woodstock Police Dept. in Georgia just announced, "Otis Nixon has been located and is safe. We appreciate the assistance from the public and media."

The 58-year-old former MLB star was reported missing on Saturday after he did not show up to a scheduled tee time at a golf course.

We're trying to find out exactly what happened. Stay tuned ...