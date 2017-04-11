Boosie Badazz Cops Stole $1 Mil of My Ice And Pepper Sprayed Me!

Boosie Badazz is accusing cops of jacking $1 million worth of his jewelry after a security guard booted him and his family from a mall, and blasted them with pepper spray.

The rapper claims his crew was accosted by a mall cop in Biloxi who was acting racist, calling him "boy." Boosie says the guy blasted his pregnant niece with pepper spray ... and continued spraying his whole crew.

Boosie claims the jewelry heist happened his van got pulled over after leaving the mall, and police arrested some of his entourage. He says cops are denying they have the loot, but Boosie's pissed and declaring "it's on" now.

Five people were reportedly arrested for attacking the security guard and a responding police officer. We reached out to Biloxi PD ... no word back so far.