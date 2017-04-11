T.I. says he's over the hate he got for his Tupac-inspired outfit at the Rock and Roll HOF ceremony ... and insists the leather corset and suspenders will go down in history.
We got Tip leaving LAX, and he refused to fire back at the people who trashed the wardrobe -- a replica of what 'Pac wore for a famous photo shoot -- because he didn't do it for them.
When we asked if he'll ever rock it again, it sounded like a big fat "hell no" -- but he did break some news about where you WILL see it soon.
We ain't mad atcha, Tip.
Guess you just had to be there.... Y'all young,forever commentating,over-opinionated muuuufuckaz got shit to say ALWAYS!!! When the Biggie shit went left because a muuuufucka from YALL Generation forgot the words y'all had a fuckin FIT!!! Now some Real ni66az wit Real love in they hearts get up & dedicate themselves to honor the legacy of a True American HipHop Rock&Roll Legend,that would make Him & His Family Proud.... It's some negative shit to be said about that as well... Well just let me say Thank You to @snoopdogg @yg #Tretch #Edi @aliciakeys for honoring my favorite artist of all time & @hbo for allowing US the opportunity to do so. It was an amazing night to remember. A real G was inducted into the Rock&Roll Hall Of Fame,& Everybody who was alive during this Era was satisfied. And THATS ALL THAT MATTERS!!!! This is OUR ERA...We determine whats what wit THIS SHIT HERE!!! So FUCK WHOEVER DONT LIKE IT!!!! We reject your deposit!!! Now Peace to da real OGs death to a Sucka,We OUT!!! - drops mic #RIPTupac #WelcomeToTheRockandRollHallofFame