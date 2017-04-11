T.I. My Tupac Corset Was Onetime Thing ... Save Your Hate

EXCLUSIVE

T.I. says he's over the hate he got for his Tupac-inspired outfit at the Rock and Roll HOF ceremony ... and insists the leather corset and suspenders will go down in history.

We got Tip leaving LAX, and he refused to fire back at the people who trashed the wardrobe -- a replica of what 'Pac wore for a famous photo shoot -- because he didn't do it for them.

When we asked if he'll ever rock it again, it sounded like a big fat "hell no" -- but he did break some news about where you WILL see it soon.

We ain't mad atcha, Tip.