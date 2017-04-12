Danielle Bregoli Busted for Weed

EXCLUSIVE

14-year-old Danielle Bregoli is living the high life, which is why police just cited her for weed possession.

Sources connected with Danielle tell us she was at a friend's house Wednesday in Boynton Beach, Florida, hanging outside when her friend pulled out a joint. Danielle insists she was not indulging, but cops rolled by, saw the girls and made their move.

We're told cops asked the 2 girls if they were both smoking but neither would rat out the other, so the cops gave both citations.

We've reached out to the police dept. but so far no comment.