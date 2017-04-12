Breaking News
David Letterman's mother, Dorothy Mengering -- who endeared hearts among the masses that watched her son's late night show -- died in her home Tuesday.
The former church secretary became a staple on the 'Late Show' as a correspondent during the Olympics in Norway, Japan and Utah. She was also featured on her son's famous "Top 10" lists and "Cooking with Dave's Mom" segments.
Dorothy died 1 day before Dave's 70th birthday.
Dorthy's survived by her three children, five grandchildren and her sister.
She was 95.
