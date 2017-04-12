WWE Stars Dean Ambrose And Renee Young WE'RE MARRIED!

IT'S TRUE ... apparently!

WWE superstars Dean Ambrose and Renee Young tied the knot in real life ... so says Renee!

Rumors had been swirling ever since fans noticed the wrestlers were each sporting rings on their wedding fingers ... even though they never referenced the jewelry on TV.

But Wednesday morning, Young seemingly put the whole thing to bed saying, "Marriage is nice. Thanks for all the love."

The two have been dating in real life for roughly 3 years.

So ... MAZEL!!