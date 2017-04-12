TMZ

NFL's Delanie Walker Balled Out with U.S. Soldiers, Hit Trick Shot!

4/12/2017 11:12 AM PDT
EXCLUSIVE

Tennessee Titans tight end Delanie Walker JUST returned from a trip with the U.S. military -- and says he realized he played college football against one of the soldiers!

Walker was part of a USO tour to various U.S. military bases in the Middle East, Asia and North America -- where he learned how to fire weapons, ride camels and even threw around the pigskin!

In fact, Walker and Cam Jordan even hit some trick shots -- involving a basketball hoop!

In the end, Walker said he LOVED the trip and has even more respect for our troops.

