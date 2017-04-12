International Church of Cannabis Praising the Most High Starting 4/20 Because ... Duh

Weed lovers/worshipers now have a church to call home, and naturally ... it's in Denver, and of course ... it's opening April 20.

Elevation Ministries -- a Colorado-based religious org -- announced the launch of the International Church of Cannabis, which will be a "spiritual home to adults who seek to become the best version of themselves" ... with bud.

Congregation members calls themselves Elevationists, and their mission statement sounds right on point: deepening and accelerating one's spiritual journey of self-discovery. Again, with bud.

One more nug ... the chapel is 113 years old and was recently renovated with paintwork from Kenny Scharf -- who's featured at the Guggenheim. So, it's a classy joint, if you will.

2 Chainz is reportedly performing at the opening. Let the choir sing ... Puff, puff, pass. Amen.