James Cameron There's Only One Director at LAX And It Ain't Him!!!

Exclusive 360 Video

James Cameron may be the biggest director in the world, but on World Way street at LAX there's an even bigger dog ... the parking enforcement dude.

The video is hilarious. James is about to jump into his waiting SUV when the cop shoos the driver off. Our photog clues the cop in on the famous passenger ... let's just say there's only one sheriff in town.

Cameron's a great sport.