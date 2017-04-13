Coachella Camping Party Vestal Village is Back ... Pools, Pac-Man & Pitched Tents

Coachella-goers who wanna keep partying after the festival -- or even during -- won't have to look far ... Vestal Village is back, and it's bigger than ever.

The 4 day invite-only party kicks off Thursday and runs through Sunday at the same time as Coachella, and it's just a few miles down the road at Lake Cahuilla.

From the looks of these behind-the-scenes pics we've obtained, it'll be a pretty rad scene -- camping grounds around the lake for chill time, and a gated pool area for raging time. After all, there's live music and free drinks.

The Village sits between more than 700 acres of mountains, so you can also hike, fish or go horseback riding (BYOH though). And if that's too active for ya ... try the Ms. Pac-Man.