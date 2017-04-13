St. Louis Cardinals Hall of Famer Lou Brock Diagnosed With Cancer

Lou Brock Diagnosed With Bone Cancer

St. Louis Cardinals legend Lou Brock has been diagnosed with bone cancer and is currently receiving treatment for multiple myeloma, the team announced Thursday.

Brock -- a 2-time World Series champ -- was a first ballot Hall of Famer in 1985 and currently serves as a special instructor coach for the Redbirds.

The 6-time All Star was scheduled to make a guest appearance at a team event later this month, but canceled due to the treatments.

"Jackie and I appreciate the prayers and support we have received from our many friends and fans in the Cardinals community," Brock says.

"We count ourselves blessed that I am receiving the best possible medical treatment and we look forward to seeing many more Cardinals World Series Championships in the future."