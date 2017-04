Britney Spears Hard Work, Bitch It Pays Off ... in Hawaii



Britney Spears' tan in Kauai is lookin' like the rest of her body ... red hot and damn fine!

Brit's currently on break from her Las Vegas show, which involves a lot of dancing. She does a ton of yoga too and all that hard work is speaking for itself.

We'd say she blended in with the other vacationers, but truth is, that bod is anything but undercover. Especially from behind.

Think she'll get any volunteers to brush that sand off her back?