Jennifer Lopez Ain't Your (Average) Mama ... You're Welcome, D.R.

Jennifer Lopez ﻿dressed to impress the entire Dominican Republic as she touched down y mira ... worked like a charm!

J Lo arrived at La Romana International Airport in the D.R. with her family for her first-ever concert there slated for Saturday night. Her 8-year-old twins, Max and Emme, are along for the ride, and the whole fam is staying at Casa de Campo Resort and Villas for 10 days of R&R.

As for her Dominican-American boo, Alex Rodriguez, we're told he's planning on joining her shortly.

J Lo was a hit on arrival ... easy to see why.