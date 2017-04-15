'Survivor' Outing 'ANTM' Alum Backs Zeke Trans Has Nothing to Do with His Game

EXCLUSIVE

Transgender model Isis King is taking a strong stance in support of 'Survivor' contestant Zeke Smith after his televised outing, because she went through the same thing on "America's Next Top Model."

Isis was the first transgender contestant on 'ANTM﻿' in 2008. She was outed on TV, and some rival models refused to acknowledge her transition. Tyra later funded her reassignment surgery.

Isis says Jeff Varner put unfair pressure on Zeke, especially because his being trans had NOTHING to do with winning or losing 'Survivor.'

She did say there's ONE situation where it's relevant, and we highly doubt it applies to tribal council.