SNL Sean Spicer's Easter 'Mistake' ... Ridicules Jews, Passover

Melissa McCarthy cranked up her Sean Spicer tone-deafness to 10 on Saturday Night Live ... and went after Jewish people and Passover.

McCarthy performed her Spicey in an Easty Bunny suit, lampooning Sean for his comments last week about Syria's Basjar al-Assad and Hitler.

Melissa's been a huge hit on the show and all of her Spicer skits elicited huge laughs. In this one, the laughs are muted, and it seems the audience is uncomfortable with the attack.

It's really brutal. The question ... too far?