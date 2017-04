DJ Quik Kendrick's the King of Compton Now

EXCLUSIVE

DJ Quik served Kendrick Lamar with poetic justice ... declaring Kendrick as the best rapper Compton's produced, and that's saying A LOT.

Quik, a Compton legend in his own right, was at LAX when he dropped knowledge on our photog and he did not shy away from putting Kendrick on a pedestal right next to Eazy-E and Ice Cube.

But with Kendrick's album, "Damn," blowing up right now, Quik says it could be time to hand him the crown altogether. For now, anyway.