Rose Namajunas Says She Can Be the Next Ronda Rousey (VIDEO)

Rose Namajunas I Can Be the Next Ronda Rousey

EXCLUSIVE

With Ronda Rousey's MMA career seemingly over, there's another rising female fighter who believes she can be the next great UFC superstar ... Rose Namajunas.

The 24-year-old face-basher joined the guys on the "TMZ Sports" TV show on FS1 after her impressive victory over Michelle Waterson this weekend ... and didn't shy away from the Rousey comparison.

While she's not super into making a career turn into acting, there is one side of Hollywood she'd like to infiltrate ... and she'd be damn good at it too.

Catch "TMZ Sports" weeknights on FS1.