Steve Stephens, the Facebook killer ... killed himself about 90 minutes outside Cleveland during a high speed chase with cops in Pennsylvania.
Police in Erie, PA say Stephens' body was found inside his white Ford Fusion around 8:10 AM on Tuesday. The police were in pursuit of Stephens at the time.
Cops says Stephens' car came to a stop in the middle of the road near a former elementary school.
Erie is the town where police said they'd last gotten a ping from Stephens' mobile phone.
A nationwide manhunt had been in progress since Sunday, when Stephens shot and killed Robert Godwin Sr. ... and then uploaded video of the murder to Facebook.
