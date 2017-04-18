Univ. of Tennessee Football Not Bothered By Fight Video, Two Years Old

The University of Tennessee football program is NOT freaking out over video of one of its players beating up a top high school prospect ... because the footage is 2 years old, team sources tell us.
The video has gone viral Tuesday showing incoming freshman lineman Trey Smith pummeling Ole Miss recruit Tony Gray.
Our Vols sources tell us the team was very familiar with the video and determined it was shot almost 2 years ago at an Under Armour football camp when Trey was 15 years old.
We're told the video was brought up by multiple schools during the recruiting process -- but Tennessee ultimately decided Trey is not a bad guy.
As one Tennessee source put it, "Ask anyone in the state, they will tell you he's an unbelievable kid. They'll tell you who he really is. Not the video."
We reached out to Ole Miss to try and get Tony's side of the story. So far, no word back.
Interesting point ... both guys now follow each other on Twitter.
Trey Smith delivering ass whoopings left and right. pic.twitter.com/Qq6FddtSy2— VolBlood (@VolBlood) April 16, 2017