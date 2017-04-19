Tom Brady NOT Visiting Trump at White House with Patriots, Cites 'Family Matters'

Tom Brady Bails On White House Visit ... 'Family Matters'

Breaking News

Tom Brady says he will NOT join his New England Patriots teammates at the White House on Wednesday ... citing "personal family matters."

Brady just issued a statement, saying, "In light of some recent developments, I am unable to attend today's ceremony, as I am attending to some personal family matters."

He explained, "I am so happy and excited that our team is being honored at the White House today. Our team has accomplished something very special that we are all proud of and will be for years to come. Thank you to the president for hosting this honorary celebration and for supporting our team for as long as I can remember."

"Hopefully, if we accomplish the goal of winning a championship in the future years, we will back on the South Lawn again soon. Have a great day!"

Brady and President Trump are longtime close friends. We'll guess they'll find another time to hang.