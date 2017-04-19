Tyrese Gibson There'll Be More 'Fast & Furious' It's Like Flipping Houses!

EXCLUSIVE

Don't worry about The Rock and Vin Diesel's old beef standing in the way of future 'Fast & Furious' flicks 'cause the money train can't be stopped ... according to their co-star, Tyrese.

We got Tyrese leaving Bootsy Bellows Tuesday night and asked him what the huge box office numbers for "The Fate of the Furious" means for the future. His answer is interesting -- he compares the filmmaking process to flipping houses.

FYI, it debuted with $532 million worldwide on a $250 million budget.

Bottom line? Tyrese is really good at math!