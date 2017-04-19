Von Miller Gets Stolen Super Bowl Helmet Back ... Thanks, FBI!

Von Miller has been reunited with his Super Bowl 50 helmet -- the helmet that was allegedly stolen by the same crooked Mexican media reporter who jacked Tom Brady.

FBI agent presented the helmet to the Denver Broncos superstar on Wednesday -- and it's clear Miller was excited to get it back.

As we previously reported, officials recovered the helmet from the home of Mauricio Ortega -- who allegedly snuck into Super Bowl locker rooms over the years and stole memorabilia including two game-worn Tom Brady jerseys.