Von Miller Gets Stolen Super Bowl Helmet Back, Thanks to FBI

4/19/2017 12:03 PM PDT
Von Miller has been reunited with his Super Bowl 50 helmet -- the helmet that was allegedly stolen by the same crooked Mexican media reporter who jacked Tom Brady

FBI agent presented the helmet to the Denver Broncos superstar on Wednesday -- and it's clear Miller was excited to get it back. 

As we previously reported, officials recovered the helmet from the home of Mauricio Ortega -- who allegedly snuck into Super Bowl locker rooms over the years and stole memorabilia including two game-worn Tom Brady jerseys.

