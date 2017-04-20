Gisele Tweets Anti-Trump Protest As Brady Bails on White House

Breaking News

It's looking like Gisele Bundchen may have been behind Tom Brady's decision to bail on the New England Patriots' White House celebration.

Just hours before the White House ceremony began Wednesday, Gisele promoted an anti-Trump protest called The People's Climate March -- saying, "On April 29th in Washington- D.C. - March for climate, jobs, and justice. To change everything, we need everyone."

It's no secret Gisele dislikes Donald Trump. The day before the election, someone on social media baited her, saying, "Gisele I heard you and tom were backing Trump! Is that true??" She fired back, "NO!"

Gisele clearly has an influence on her hubby. Right after the election, he muzzled himself about politics for what he obliquely called "a good decision ... made for our family."

For some reason few media outlets are reporting the obvious ... Donald Trump feels betrayed. The president has gone out of his way for years to sing Brady's praises, yet at Wednesday's ceremony he made no mention of Brady, despite calling out other players.

As one source said, this is now at feud level ... "When Donald Trump feels betrayed, it's over."

Fair to say ... the relationship between Trump and Brady is kaput.