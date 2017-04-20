Kristen Wiig Crashes Dodgeball Game Pumps Up Team Wiigs!!

Exclusive Details

Kristen Wiig's a real team player ... especially when the team is named after her.

The hilarious actress surprised a West Hollywood dodgeball team Wednesday called Team Wiigs -- they dress up as famous Kristen characters for games -- by stopping by to pump 'em up.

We're told Wiig's friend on the opposing team told her about the theme, and they all set up a fun surprise. When the rest of the Wiigs showed up for their match ... BOOM! Real Wiig in the house!!

Kristen brought champagne for a pep talk/toast and huddled with the team for a "Sorry!" chant ... in Gilly voice, of course. Great strategy ... Team Wiigs won its match to end the regular season undefeated.