Exclusive Details
If Tyga's new mystery girl looks familiar, it's not just because she's a Kylie look-alike -- she also used to date Justin Bieber.
Jordan Ozuna was banging the Biebs back in 2014 ... back when she was a Hooters waitress in Vegas. She also worked as a bottle girl there at a famous hotel and casino before moving to L.A. -- where she's apparently hooked up with Tyga.
We're told Jordan and the rapper have been talking and hanging out a lot for a few weeks ... but she's telling people they're just friends.
Wonder if she said the same thing about the Biebs?