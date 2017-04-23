NFL's Nate Burleson Christian McCaffrey Will Dominate NFL 'He's A Beast'

The NFL is about to get destroyed by a beast named Christian McCaffrey ... so says former league stud Nate Burleson who is all in on the former college football's star's pro future.

McCarffrey struggled a little bit during his bench press at the Combine, making some believe the 5'11", 203-pounder might not have the strength to compete in the big leagues.

Burleson doesn't agree ... the guy's eyes light up at the very mention of MCaffrey, and he goes on to call Christian an "absolute monster."

Check the video below ... you a believer yet?