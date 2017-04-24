Dr. David Dao's Lawyer Repping Mom from American Airlines 'Her Concern Was Her Child'

Dr. David Dao﻿'s lawyer from the United incident is now on board for the mom from the American Airlines incident, but it sounds like this one ain't going to court.

Attorney Tom Demetrio ﻿went on "Today" Monday morning to announce he's representing her, and clarifies she was not actually struck by the stroller, but says the flight attendant came damn close to hitting his client's baby.

He admits the fact that neither mother nor child were actually struck means a lawsuit probably won't happen. As we reported, American suspended the employee, apologized for his actions and upgraded the mother to first class for the remainder of her trip to Argentina.

Meanwhile, Demetrio says Dr. Dao is still hurt from the United confrontation, and confirms what we already suspected ... they're filing suit.