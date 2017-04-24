'Happy Days' Star Erin Moran Likely Died from Cancer Complications ... Sheriff's Office Says

Breaking News

Erin Moran -- who famously played Joanie Cunningham on "Happy Days" -- likely died from complications of advanced cancer.

The Harrison County Sheriff's Office said Monday a "joint investigation into Mrs. Moran's death was conducted" and "a subsequent autopsy revealed that Mrs. Moran likely succumbed to complications of stage 4 cancer."

The Sheriff also said "standard toxicology tests were performed and the results are pending, however no illegal narcotics were found at the residence."

We broke the story ... Erin's dead body was found Saturday at her New Salisbury, Indiana residence after someone called to report about an "unresponsive female."

She was 56.