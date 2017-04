Jesse Williams Getting Divorced

Exclusive Details

Jesse Williams is headed for splitsville -- he and his wife, Aryn Drake-Lee, are divorcing ... TMZ has learned.

Sources close to the couple tell us the "Grey's Anatomy" star and wife of almost 5 years filed for divorce last week ... it's unclear who filed, but we're told the split is amicable.

They have 2 young kids together -- son, Maceo and daughter, Sadie.

Jesse and Aryn got married on September 1, 2012.