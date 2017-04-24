Larsa Pippen Rebounding from Scottie Split with Kardashian Bikini Trip!

Just days after deciding to move forward with her divorce, Larsa Pippen spent the weekend blowing off some steam on the beach with Kim and Kourtney Kardashian!

The girls -- along with a bunch of other hot chicks -- flew to Mexico for a girls' getaway where they frolicked on the sand in tiny bikinis and posed for photos.

As we previously reported, Larsa and Scottie tried to reconcile several times over the past couple of months but decided last week they'd be better off moving on.

Larsa clearly has support. Kourtney (judging by her bikini top), not so much.