Mel B Claims Belafonte Produces Porn ... Keep Our Kids Away from Him

Breaking News

Mel B says her estranged husband is involved in the porn industry, and that means he shouldn't be allowed to have unmonitored visitation with their kids.

Mel B's attorneys are in court fighting Stephen Belafonte's efforts to regain visitation rights. Mel currently has a restraining order which bans him from all contact with the kids.

In court, her counsel said there was "evidence" on multiple computers in the family home that indicates he's connected to porn, and possibly shooting it himself. They claim there's a paper trail on him renting spaces around L.A. to shoot porn.

The hearing is still in progress, but so far the judge is leaning toward awarding Stephen monitored visits with Madison, the daughter they have together. However, the judge is also denying Stephen's efforts to get any visitation with Angel ... Mel and Eddie Murphy's daughter.