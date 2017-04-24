Migos' Quavo New Napoleon Complex Cost Me $35k in Gold & Diamonds!!

Migos' Quavo now has his own piece of bling based off one of the group's hit tracks, but unlike Offset ... he decided to big up the song, "Dat Way."

Quavo threw down $35k for his new rose gold chain and Napoleon pendant covered in over 300 diamonds at a total weight of 10 carats.

It was made by Atlanta's Icebox Diamonds & Watches, where owner Zahir Jooma tells us Quavo is a regular. Zahir says Quavo asked for Napoleon pointing "dat way" since it symbolized power and progress.

Quavo was already rockin' the new bling last weekend at Coachella.

Remember, Offset was at the festival, repping for "Bad and Boujee" with his raindrop chain.



