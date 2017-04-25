Model Jeremy Meeks I'd Go Back to UK ... If They'd Have Me

"Hot Felon"-turned-model Jeremy Meeks isn't gonna let one little deportation stop him from getting into the United Kingdom ... in the future, anyway.

We got Meeks at LAX Tuesday, a day after authorities blocked him from leaving Heathrow Airport. He had a bunch of modeling gigs lined up -- his manager and wife got through -- but Meeks' old rap sheet came back to haunt him.

The Brits are notoriously hardcore about blocking people with convictions -- Snoop Dogg, Busta Rhymes and many other entertainers have been denied entry in the past.

At least Jeremy's in good company, and he told us there's no hard feelings with customs agents.