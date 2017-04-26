Aaron Hernandez's 3rd Suicide Note Was for Attorney, Not Gay Lover

Aaron Hernandez 3rd Note Was for Attorney ... Not Gay Lover

The three notes recovered in Aaron Hernandez's prison cell were written to his fiancee, his daughter and his attorney, Jose Baez ... NOT a supposed gay lover, sources tell TMZ Sports.

The contents of the letters are being kept under wraps for now -- but sources familiar with the investigation tell us the ex-NFL player did not leave any sort of a message for another inmate.

There are reports Hernandez had been corresponding with a "gay lover" during his time in lockup -- but Baez had previously shot that down as false ... saying, "These are malicious leaks used to tarnish somebody who is dead."