Gareon Conley Video Shows Rape Accuser with NFL Prospect at Bar

EXCLUSIVE

The woman accusing Gareon Conley of rape was friendly with the NFL prospect at a bar roughly 25 minutes before they ended up in a hotel room together ... and TMZ Sports has the video.

The footage show Conley leaving the Barley House in Cincinnati around 2:20 AM on April 9th ... with the accuser and her female friends following closely behind. At one point the accuser reaches out and touches Gareon's back.

A few minutes later, Conley has his arm around another woman in front of the bar and the accuser catches up from behind and grabs his arm. Gareon looks back and appears to hold her hand.

The video is critical because it appears to contradict what the accuser told police -- that she first met Conley in an elevator at the Westin hotel around 2:45 AM.

Both sides agree they ended up in a hotel room at the Westin together. She claims Conley raped her. Conley adamantly denies the allegation.

We reached out to the accuser's attorney, who stands by his client's claims that she was sexually assaulted ... but says the police report that was released to the public is "incomplete."