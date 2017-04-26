Prince Toronto Home Hits the Market For a Fortune!!!

EXCLUSIVE

It's as if Prince never left his former crib -- his magic touch is all over the place and it can be yours for a VERY shiny penny.

The Purple One's former Toronto pad is back on the market for $13,186,500. And talk about a huge jump in market value -- the house was listed at just under $9.5 mil 2 years ago.

The 14,500 square foot compound has subtle -- and not so subtle -- reminders that Prince once lived there from 2001 to 2006 when he was married to Manuela Testolini.

From the purple carpet in the basement to his stamps on dining room doors and the iron-type desk where he wrote and read, there's constant reminders of his revering presence.

We're told the seller yanked the listing shortly after the singer's death because the seller didn't want to make it look like he was capitalizing on Prince's passing.

And how's this for a bonus: the lucky buyer will live in the same neighborhood as one of Drake﻿'s.

Victor Brewda of Forest Hill Real Estate and Barry Cohen of RE/MAX are repping the seller.