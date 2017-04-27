'Miracle' Star Michael Mantenuto Commits Suicide at 35

Exclusive Details

Michael Mantenuto -- who played Jack O'Callahan in Disney's "Miracle" -- killed himself Monday in Washington State.

The actor, a former University of Maine hockey player, was found dead in his car by police in Des Moines. WA. The coroner tells TMZ ... Michael committed suicide by shooting himself.

As a budding actor with hockey skills, Michael landed the role in the Disney flick about the 1980 U.S. Olympic hockey team. He only acted in 2 other movies, and went on to enlist in the army ... and joined the Special Forces.

Col. Guillaume Beaurpere, commander of Mantenuto's army unit, announced his death.

He was 35.