Sean Kingston So, My Payments Are Late ... Jewelers Know I'm Good For It!

Sean Kingston is getting a raw deal from all the jewelers who've sued him for not paying for a bunch of chains and watches ... at least that's HIS story, and he's sticking to it.

Sean was at LAX flashing what he says is nearly $300k worth of ice and silver and gold -- so, naturally our guy had to ask why he's constantly got lawyers on his ass to pay for his bling. The singer/songwriter breaks down the giant conspiracy to take him down.

And Sean insists ... he ALWAYS pays. Eventually.

It's an interesting excuse explanation. Maybe not a good one, but still ...