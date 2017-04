Texans' Brian Cushing 'Excited' About Deshaun Watson

EXCLUSIVE

Houston Texans star linebacker Brian Cushing says he's pretty pumped for his team's new QB Deshaun Watson -- but he's not convinced he'll be the starter ... yet.

Cushing and his wife are out in Philly for the NFL Draft -- and after Houston selected the Clemson star with the #12 pick, we asked Cushing for his quick reaction.

Of course, Watson will have to battle for the #1 job with Tom Savage -- a 4th year QB out of Rutgers.

Good luck!