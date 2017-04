Most Interesting Man in the World Is a Rose All Day Kinda Guy

Harsh reality here about Dos Equis' new Most Interesting Man in the World -- dude loves him some rosé!

The new guy, whose name is Augustin Legrand, was chilling Thursday at Sant Ambroeus in NYC's West Village. So, let's see ... he has a French name, and he's at a French restaurant ... so maybe the rosé makes sense.

Sure his beer bosses might not be thrilled with the image, but we're guessing his contract doesn't require him to drink Dos Equis 24/7.

As they say in Paris -- Reste soif, mes amis!