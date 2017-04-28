Russell Westbrook No Worries After Playoff Exit Vibin' Onstage With Lil Wayne

EXCLUSIVE

Great news for Russell Westbrook ... he finally found a superstar willing to help him out ... Lil Wayne, who brought Brodie up onstage to turn up in Oklahoma city Thursday night.

The Thunder were smacked from the playoffs by the Rockets earlier this week, but you'd never be able to tell by the way Westbrook was cheesin' onstage while Tunechi performed his hit, "No Worries."

BTW, Thunder player Victor Oladipo was also onstage turning up, and looked like he was trying his best, but still didn't give Russell much help in the partying department.

Remind you of anything?