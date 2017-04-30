Jesse Williams Moving Out and Moving On But Still There for the Kids

Jesse Williams and his estranged wife are carrying on the recent tradition of civilized divorces, for the sake of their kids.

Sources close to Williams tell us ... he and Aryn Drake-Lee have been co-parenting their young son and daughter for months since officially separating. Jesse moved out of the family house several weeks ago but he's maintained regular contact with their children.

There was a lapse when Jesse recently completed a video game in Paris but that aside, he's been in L.A. filming "Grey's Anatomy." He sees his kids a few times every week. Most important ... we're told Aryn has been more than accommodating.

Sources close to Aryn tell us Jesse still has a lot of his belongings at their house ... and has come and gone as he pleases, so in a way he's moved but he hasn't.

As we reported ... Jesse is seeking joint custody of their 3-year-old and 1-year-old. Aryn has not filed a response to the divorce.