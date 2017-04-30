Kathy Hilton Amy Adams is a Real Piece of Work ... Or Was That Isla Fisher?

EXCLUSIVE

Kathy Hilton does NOT appreciate A-list actresses allegedly snubbing her or fans --- even if it is Amy Adams ... or Isla Fisher ... or whoever just walked by.

We got the Hilton family Saturday night at Craig's where they were talking about a possible wedding between Paris Hilton and BF Chris Zylka ... when all of a sudden a female star walked by and hijacked the moment with paps.

Our camera guy wrongly ID'd the celeb -- it was actually Amy, not Isla. Either way ... Kathy isn't a fan. As far as we can tell, Kathy says the star wouldn't take a pic inside the restaurant with a fan, and on top of that didn't thank Ms. Hilton for a compliment about her dress.

New beef?