'Godfather' Cast & Crew The Family Reunites ... Don Corleone Insisted

Robert De Niro made his team at Tribeca an offer they couldn't refuse ... him, Al Pacino and the rest of "The Godfather" cast and crew on one stage together again.

Bob, Al, Robert Duvall, James Caan, Diane Keaton, Talia Shire and even Francis Ford Coppola himself reunited Saturday for the closing night of the Tribeca Film Festival in NYC.

De Niro got the panel together after a back-to-back screening of Part 1 & 2 of the classic mobster movies. He runs the festival after all ... so it's not like anyone was gonna tell him no. It's also the 45th anniversary of Part 1.

The old cast dished on stuff that went down behind the scenes of the movies -- like the cat that wandered onto Marlon Brando's lap for the opening scene ... or Al and Diane getting loaded after the wedding scene ... or everyone mooning each other at one point on set. Oh, and Paramount's reluctance to cast Al, of course.

As lovely as it might have been to see these stars come together for 2 cinematic gems, the night proved long. Their whole event wrapped 9 hours later.

Leave the double feature ... take the Q&A.