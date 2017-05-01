Future Lawsuit Rocko Begs Judge ... Watch His Money, Some of It's Mine!

Future is so reckless with his money he won't be able to pay off the debt he owes his ex-label owner, Rocko ... according to Rocko, anyway, who wants a judge to protect the money.

Future's ex-pal and producer filed docs asking the court to force Future to put his salary from the upcoming Nobody Safe tour in escrow. Rocko claims Future is set to make upward of $5 million ... and he wants some of that set aside to cover the $10 mil he's planning to win from Future.

We broke the story, Rocko sued Future for a cut of his lucrative deal with Epic Records. Future countersued, claiming he didn't have an exclusive deal with Rocko.

Mask off? Rocko says Future's gonna squander his money if the court doesn't force him to save it.