Tom Brady ain't talking TDs, instead he's in fashion mode with Gisele ... and hit up Anna Wintour's pad in NYC for a pre-Met Gala party.
The Bradys joined Katy Perry and Pharrell Sunday night at Anna's place in NYC. Tom rocked a green blazer with a white tee ... looking sharp on all fronts.
Huma Abedin also made the cut for the A-list event ... in a classic red dress.
The bash was basically a pre-game for Monday night's Met Gala ... where all of the above and hundreds more will show up trying to outdo each other's wardrobes.
Little review for Tom: White House visits with your team -- No. High fashion celeb events -- Yes.