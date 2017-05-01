Tom Brady & Gisele Killin' It with Katy and Pharrell At Wintour House Party

Tom Brady ain't talking TDs, instead he's in fashion mode with Gisele ... and hit up Anna Wintour's pad in NYC for a pre-Met Gala party.

The Bradys joined Katy Perry and Pharrell Sunday night at Anna's place in NYC. Tom rocked a green blazer with a white tee ... looking sharp on all fronts.

Huma Abedin also made the cut for the A-list event ... in a classic red dress.

The bash was basically a pre-game for Monday night's Met Gala ... where all of the above and hundreds more will show up trying to outdo each other's wardrobes.

Little review for Tom: White House visits with your team -- No. High fashion celeb events -- Yes.