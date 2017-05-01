Boxer Zab Judah Sentenced in Domestic Violence Case

Boxer Zab Judah Punished In Domestic Violence Case

EXCLUSIVE

Boxing star Zab Judah -- a 4-time world champ -- bobbed and weaved his way out of a jail sentence in his domestic violence case ... but only if he keeps his nose clean.

As we reported ... 39-year-old Judah was arrested back in July after officials say he drunkenly attacked his wife in Vegas when she confronted him about allegedly knocking up another woman.

He was arrested for domestic battery -- and now, we've learned he pled no contest and was given a 90-day suspended jail sentence.

That essentially means he WON'T go to jail IF he completes 6 months of domestic violence counseling, 48 hours of community service, pays some fines and stays out of trouble!

Court records show he already completed the community service so he's off to a good start.

If he violates any of the terms, the judge can make him serve the entire 90 days behind bars.