Julian Edelman & Adriana Lima Party Together ... After Met Gala

Breaking News

Another comeback for Julian Edelman?

Just a few months after calling it quits, the Patriots WR and supermodel Adriana Lima reconnected in NYC Monday night to party together after the Met Gala ... but it's not exactly a reconciliation.

The two were spotted together hitting up Rihanna's after-party at 1 OAK -- where they arrived in the same car.

Our sources tell us things were pretty frosty between the two after they split earlier this year -- but it seems the ice has thawed. We're told they're definitely NOT back together but it's clear they're on much better terms.

Edelman and Lima were not each other's dates for the Gala -- Edelman arrived to the affair with fellow Pats WR Danny Amendola and they sat at Tom Brady's table.