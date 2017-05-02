X-Pac Says Pills Were Not Meth, I'm No Drug Dealer

X-Pac Pills Were Not Meth ... I'm No Drug Dealer

WWE legend X-Pac says the capsules he was carrying at LAX were NOT crystal meth -- it was medicine to treat a yeast infection -- and he's 100% confident lab tests will back his story.

TMZ Sports spoke with X-Pac -- real name Sean Waltman -- who says he understands why people might not believe his explanation ... but insists he's neither using nor selling narcotics, period.

The 44-year-old admits he's had issues with meth in the past -- "I was one of the worst meth heads ever" -- but says he's a changed man and prides himself on living a clean life.

"I know the truth will come out," X-Pac told us on the set of his show, "X-Pac 1,2,360," on AfterBuzz TV ... "In the meantime, oh what a mess man."