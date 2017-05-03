'Versace: American Crime Story' Takes Over Famed Miami Mansion

Exclusive Details

"Versace: American Crime Story" is going for total authenticity by moving into Gianni Versace's Miami mansion where he was shot and killed.

We're told 'ACS' started filming Wednesday at the mansion, which is now The Villa Casa Casuarina -- a luxury boutique hotel with 10 guest rooms. The FX series -- slated for 10 episodes premiering in 2018 -- is filming there for nearly all of May.

The mansion is obviously pivotal to the show because it's where Andrew Cunanan murdered Versace back in 1997.

It looks like no guests are booking there during filming, and we're told 'ACS' plunked down 6 figures to rent out the location.

Killer deal.